Victoria Beckham shares incredibly rare throwback snap of Brooklyn Beckham on his 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham has paid the sweetest tribute to her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in honour of his 22nd birthday on Thursday.

Sharing a never-before-seen throwback snap from when Brooklyn was a toddler, the doting mum gushed: "22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé.

"Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become x."

Both Victoria and husband David Beckham are in Miami at the moment with their three youngest children, while Brooklyn and his fiancée Nicola Peltz are living in Los Angeles.

His younger brother Romeo also uploaded a sweet photograph of the pair wearing Real Madrid football shirts - from when their dad David Beckham played for the Spanish team. "Happy 22nd birthday bro hope you have an amazing day @brooklynbeckham," he wrote.

It's a special time for Brooklyn as he popped the question to his girlfriend Nicola back in July 2020. However, they recently left fans confused after the budding photographer was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

Victoria shared this snap of Brooklyn on his birthday

In an Instagram post, he hugged his fiancée as he wore a thick gold band with a small emblem on his left hand. Fans were quick to comment with one questioning: "Wait a minute, wedding ring?" and another asking: "Did they get married?"

Earlier in the year, Brooklyn once again fuelled wedding rumours when Nicola shared an Instagram snap of them both and captioned it "my forever", and Brooklyn commented "my wife" followed by three love heart emojis. His comment has received over 1,000 likes as fans caught on to the potential slip-up about his marital status.

