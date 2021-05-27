Simon Cowell has footage of nasty bike accident that broke his back The America's Got Talent star revealed the exact spot of his fall

Simon Cowell has revealed the exact spot where he fell off his bike and broke his back last summer. In fact, the TV star admitted he even has footage of the nasty accident.

The America's Got Talent star was forced to miss most of last season due to his injury, which resulted in him needing emergency surgery after coming off a new electric bike he was testing.

However, now fully recovered from the ordeal, Simon showed off the "crime scene" during a chat with his AGT co-stars on the Today Show on Thursday.

"Where Terry [Crews] is pretty much sitting here, that's where it was," Simon said from the courtyard of his Malibu home as he pointed to the AGT host. "We actually do have it on security cameras," he added.

"Why would you keep that?" quizzed Today star Natalie Morales, before Howie Mandel joked: "Because we're having a watch party after this," to which Simon jokily responded: "Yeah, we’re going to cheer ourselves up."

Heidi Klum then asked Simon: "Where was the blood coming from?" With Simon revealing: "Everywhere! My elbows… there are blood marks somewhere," he added pointing again at the ground.

Simon revealed the 'crime scene' during a chat with Today

Simon was rushed to hospital last August, with his spokesperson later confirming he had broken his back.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," the statement read.

Simon is back for season 16 of AGT

In a follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson added to Today: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

The music mogul later took to Twitter to reassure his fans he was recovering well. He joked: "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

