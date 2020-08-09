Simon Cowell undergoes surgery after breaking back during bike accident at home The Britain's Got Talent judge was rushed to hospital where he is recovering

Simon Cowell was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon after falling off his bike and breaking his back. The X Factor star was at home with son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman while testing his new electric bike in the courtyard when the accident happened. The America's Got Talent judge's spokesperson told TODAY: "Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

In a follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson added: "Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening."

The music mogul has been isolating at his home in Malibu during the coronavirus pandemic, and has been working from there to present America's Got Talent.

This isn't the first time Simon has suffered a nasty fall. In 2017, the doting dad suffered a health scare after falling down the stairs at his London home, which was caused by low blood pressure.

The star opened up about the incident afterwards during an appearance on Lorraine, telling the TV host that the accident helped him transform his lifestyle.

He explained: "In a weird way it was a wakeup call because it wasn't the end of the world, it was a bit embarrassing, but I will never hear a bad word about the NHS. I mean these people were unbelievable...I was probably overtired, but I feel better this year than I did this time last year, not so many meetings, not so many late-night calls, bit more of a balance."

Simon added that he wants to stay fit and well for his young son Eric.

Being a dad has completely transformed Simon's life, and fans adore seeing a far more softer side to him when he's with his son.

The Britain's Got Talent judge previously spoke about being a hands-on dad to Eric while on Lorraine. He said: "I look at things through his eyes now, I want to spend more time with him. I'm lucky because he likes the show [BGT], so he comes down to the shows with me because I'm sort of training him up... I'd love him to take over."

