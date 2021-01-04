Lauren Silverman shows off fabulous figure as she cosies up to Simon Cowell on boat The couple were joined by their son Eric

Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman enjoyed a gorgeous day out on the boat over the weekend, soaking up the sun in Barbados. The couple, who were joined by their six-year-old son Eric, were pictured sunbathing and cosying up to each other as they relaxed on deck.

Lauren, 43, looked absolutely fantastic in a black bikini, pairing the high-waisted two-piece with a straw hat, oversized sunglasses and a white headband.

The family rang in the new year in style and have been in complete relaxation mode, enjoying snorkelling, jet skiing and trips to the beach. Simon is reportedly eyeing up a property on the Caribbean island, having usually rented during his numerous holidays there.

WATCH: Simon Cowell celebrates birthday with son Eric on hand

The sunny holiday comes four months after Simon, 61, broke his back in a horrific bike accident at his Malibu home. The Britain's Got Talent judge has been lying low since the incident but appears to have made a full recovery and is enjoying his downtime in Barbados.

Simon's close friend Sinitta also joined the family over Christmas. She managed to escape lockdown in the UK before the stricter restrictions were imposed to enjoy a break abroad.

Sinitta told HELLO!: "[Simon] always makes Christmas special. He is fun, he is generous, and he is silly so we laugh a lot and have tons of presents and we all feel like kids again. "He genuinely enjoys having his family and friends around him and makes you feel so welcome."

"I needed to see him," the singer added. "It's been a long time and he has been so ill and been through so much. It's great to see him healthy and well and so happy."

Simon, who has been off work since the summer, is preparing to film the new series of BGT later this month. In December, fellow judge Amanda Holden revealed on Loose Women: "I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well. So he'll be back for the new season which we're filming in January, I can't wait for that."

