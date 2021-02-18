Zoe Ball's intimate photo with Simon Cowell has fans asking questions The Strictly star shared a throwback from the BRITS

Zoe Ball took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she shared a series of images to mark what would have been the BRITS ceremony.

But one photo in particular really grabbed her followers' attention – a snap of Zoe whispering in Simon Cowell's ear.

The throwback photo showed the pair on stage as they prepared to present an award, with Zoe smiling as she leaned towards Simon, who was also sporting a wide grin.

Fans were intrigued by the intimate snapshot, with many quizzing the Strictly: It Takes Two star on what exactly she said to cause Simon to look so happy.

"What were you doing to Simon Cowell...!" asked one fan. "What are you saying to Simon…" wrote another followed by a smiling face emoji with several hearts floating around its head.

"Love the pic with Simon," penned a third. A fourth joked: "Whispering sweet nothings to the Cowell fella."

Zoe's photo with Simon left fans with questions

It wasn't just the photo with Simon that fans went wild over. Others showed a young Zoe pouting on the red carpet, on stage with Sara Cox and Davina McCall, holding up a BRIT award with Frank Skinner and backstage again with Sara Cox.

Captioning the fun snaps, which appear to have been taken throughout the 90s, Zoe wrote: "On what would be @brits day... #bygone #brits #flashback #bringonMay."

Zoe delighted fans with her trip down memory lane

Davina was among the first to react, recalling how she was "terrified" of Zoe back in the day. She wrote: "Awwwwww we are together!!! I was terrified of you then!! I thought you were so trendy and cool."

Others loved the reminder of the 90s fashion, with many pointing out Zoe's two-tone denim skirt in a snap with Sara. "Two-tone denim skirts. What a memory!" said one fan.

Another wrote: "Aha! That denim skirt… I copied that design and sold a few off the back of that picture when I was a poor student at fashion college! Merci Zoé."

