Simon Cowell's recovery takes unexpected turn – details The BGT host may return to TV sooner than you think…

Simon Cowell has been missing from our TV screens ever since he broke his back after falling off his electric bike in August.

While he has been recovering "slowly" in his Malibu home, Simon has had to give-up his judging seat on not only Britain's Got Talent but on America's Got Talent also.

However, while he is unable to fly back to the UK, it appears Simon is itching to get back to at least one of his judging roles.

According to his AGT co-star Heidi Klum, Simon is eager to make an appearance during the finale, which will take place in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He is going to come to the finale, but do not tell anyone," Heidi told The Mirror.

Simon and Heidi's co-star Howie Mandel also has an inkling that he will return to the show. Howie added: "I would not count out seeing Simon again before this season's end."

Simon has been missing from the AGT judging panel since his accident

However, it is unclear if Heidi and Howie expect Simon to return via video link or in person back on the judging panel.

Over the past few weeks, Simon, 60, has been keeping a low profile at his home in Los Angeles following the accident. The dad-of-one underwent emergency surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

Simon's co-star Heidi Klum claims he will return for the final

At the time, the BGT judge reassured his fans that he was doing okay. "Some good advice… if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he tweeted. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

The accident has forced Simon to miss out on this year's BGT semi-finals, with Diversity star Ashley Banjo stepping in for him on the judging panel.

While reports have indicated that Simon has been forced to pull out of filming altogether, HELLO! understands that no final decision has been made yet, and he could well make an appearance, likely via video link, later on in filming.

