Jamie Oliver is one of the most celebrated TV chefs, with a huge legion of fans including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, her ex-husband Brad Pitt and Gywneth Paltrow. Despite his level of fame, it's his loved ones and those closest to him that have made sure his ego has been kept "in check".

Speaking in the latest episode of Fraser T Smith's podcast, 12 Questions, the 46-year-old revealed his wife of nearly 21 years Jools and their three daughters have kept him grounded – including his female colleagues.

"I think we all have to control our egos," he said. "I mean, my best way of controlling my ego was just to work with lots of women, to be honest. And I think they keep me in line.

"Like, for the last 20 years, we've been about 80% ladies in the business, and somehow it's just worked very well for me. And they don't sit there telling me how great I am all day, let's just put it that way. They keep me in check, as well as my wife. And now my daughters."

Jamie often gives fans a glimpse into his family life – particularly during lockdown. He shares daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 18, and Petal, 12, as well as sons Buddy, ten, and River, four, with his wife Jools.

Jools and Jamie share five children together

During the podcast chat, the TV star also recalled the moment the fire brigade was called to his London-based home because of his burnt food. "When I moved into my house where I live now in North London, the first day we lived there, I was cooking some toast. No, it was toast or nuts, pine nuts or something like that," he explained.

"I always burn them, and it set the alarm off and the fire brigade came and it was like, this is not a good look." He added: "And of course, they were just taking the mickey out of me. Yeah, I mean obviously they were happy not to see a house on fire but then once they worked it out they did give me a lot of stick."

