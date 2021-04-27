Jools Oliver shares precious photo of son Buddy during school run The designer shares five children with the celebrity chef

Jools Oliver has released another set of Instagram images – this time, from her school run with eldest son Buddy.

Relishing these precious moments and the sunnier weather, the doting mum-of-five – who is married to Jamie Oliver – gushed: "The most beautiful morning on the school run."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares the 'happiest' photo of son River

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in this hilarious interaction

The first photo was taken from Jools' bike, while the other snapshot showed ten-year-old Buddy on his own cycle. "With my best Bud, treasuring every moment, time is moving so fast," added the 46-year-old children's clothing designer.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters after exciting news

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

Both Jools and husband Jamie often give fans a glimpse into their family lives – particularly during lockdown. Over the weekend, the author posted a lovely photo showing her children smiling as they enjoyed a day out at Audley End miniature railway.

The couple, who have been married since 2000, share daughters Poppy, 19, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11, as well as sons Buddy and little four-year-old River.

The doting mum shared this snap

It's been a busy period for the Olivers – with Jamie announcing the details of his new book, called Together, and Jools launching a new fashion range for children.

MORE: Jamie Oliver posts gorgeous never-before-seen photo with his sons

SEE: Jamie and Jools Oliver's son River has the most beautiful bedroom

She first released a collection of clothes in 2012 called Little Bird, and now, the talented designer has teamed with Next to launch her latest collection.

Jools is clearly enjoying the warmer weather

The mum-of-five spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the range, sharing the role her kids play in her design process. "My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.