Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare photo of daughters Poppy and Daisy The children's clothes designer shares five kids with Jamie Oliver

Jools Oliver has treated her fans to a sweet throwback picture featuring her two eldest daughters, Poppy and Daisy.

The photograph, which was taken during their childhood, saw the two girls - now aged 19 and 18 respectively - wearing crowns and outfits made from leaves.

"When Poppy and Daisy used to play 'Jungles'. I really loved those days xxx @jamieoliver," the doting mother captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to react to the heartwarming post, with one writing: "I love it when children run wild in nature! It is so good for them." Another said: "Precious times." A third post read: "They look like the sisters from Swallows and Amazons."

Jools, who is married to celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, often give fans a glimpse into their family lives – particularly during lockdown.

Last month, the author posted a lovely photo showing her children smiling as they enjoyed a day out at Audley End miniature railway.

The couple, who have been married since 2000, share daughters Poppy, Daisy and Petal, 11, as well as sons Buddy, ten, and little four-year-old River.

It's been a busy period for the Olivers, with Jamie announcing the details of his new book, called Together, and Jools launching a new fashion range for children.

Jools and Jamie share five children together

She first released a collection of clothes in 2012 called Little Bird, and now, the talented designer has teamed with Next to launch her latest collection.

The mum-of-five spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the range, sharing the role her kids play in her design process. "My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

