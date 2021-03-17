Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters as she shares exciting news The doting mum has been designing baby products and clothes since 2012

Jools Oliver has confirmed her latest collaboration - and it's with British high street brand Next!

The wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is taking her children's clothing brand, Little Bird, to the popular retailer later this year – and we are here for it!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 46-year-old revealed that her kids - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River - played a huge part in the design process.

"My children totally inspire me in everything I do," she said. "They all absolutely love clothes, and they think it's really cool that I have my own collection!"

Noting her daughters' retro sense of style, Jools added: "It's funny to see how my older girls are definitely influenced by past decades in fashion, especially the 80s, so they dress just like I used to at their age."

Jools' clothing brand Little Bird is back

The vibrant clothing collection for newborns and children up to six years, which has been designed and created exclusively with Next, will launch on Monday and will be sold via Next's website, both in the UK and internationally.

There's no denying that the colourful line has been inspired by Jools' own childhood and teenage years.

"The inspiration behind this collection is definitely harking back to my own childhood," she explained.

The clothing line has been inspired by Jools' own childhood

"I have always been obsessed with the 80s - the music, the colours and the clothes - so it was great to start there and bring back some vibrancy and fun from that era."

Asked how her kids express themselves through their love of fashion, Jools revealed: "All of our children are totally individual, with their own unique style which is wonderful to watch and be inspired by.

"Part of the inspiration of the Little Bird range was to create timeless pieces which can be handed down to siblings, family members and friends. I've loved seeing pieces of clothing flow down to each of the kids, and watching how each of them styles it and adds their own personality."

The vibrant clothing collection is for newborns and children up to six years

With over 140 lines for Spring/Summer 2021, the collection includes a variety of clothing and accessories, with prices ranging from £6 to £28.

The new line embraces nostalgia with mismatched prints and 70s cut t-shirts whilst chalky colours, towelling and rainbow waistbands give a nod to the 80s.

"Our new Little Bird collection at Next continues this concept but we're also bringing in a bit of an 80s vibe, recreating some of my favourite items from that time," added Jools.

The new line embraces nostalgia with mismatched prints and 70s cut t-shirts

"We've loved introducing fresh new colours and exciting graphics, all with our familiar unisex styling and positive attitude."

Touching upon lockdown, the mum-of-five remarked: "After spending so much time at home over the last year, I wanted this collection to be about adventure.

Jools has been designing products and clothes for Little Bird since 2012

"Seeking new ways to explore and play, even if that's in the garden or close to home. Think bright and fun, full of imagination and curiosity. I've tried to create easy-to-wear, comfortable pieces that I hope will become new favourites."

Jools has been designing baby products and clothes for Little Bird since 2012. The collections have always been inspired by her own childhood growing up in the seventies, and rainbows and stripes frequently feature.

To see the full collection, click here... next.co.uk/shop/brand-littlebirdbyjoolsoliver

