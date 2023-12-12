Jamie and Jools Oliver's family of seven: 13 of the absolute sweetest snaps

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are the proud parents of five children and the family of seven's bond couldn't be more obvious. Both the celebrity chef and his wife of 23 years are always sharing heartwarming updates from family life, whether it's holidays, birthdays or milestone moments.

The popular couple tied the knot on 24 June 2000, and have since become doting parents to Poppy Honey, 21, Daisy Boo, 20, Petal Blossom, 15, Buddy Bear, 13, and seven-year-old River Rocket.

They have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as Jools laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. Here at HELLO!, we take a look back at some of their adorable moments with their kids…

Jamie and Jools Oliver's family of seven...

Family firsts © Instagram Jools and Jamie had an emotional moment when their daughter, Poppy, headed off travelling with her boyfriend, Ben. The sweet snap posted on Jools' Instagram shows how close the mum and daughter are, and Jools said in the caption how sad she was to be losing her "school run best mate" but also shared her immense pride. "Another milestone of parenting that I am not that into! Have the time of your life little pops we are so proud of you and Ben. Make the most of every single minute and have the adventure of a lifetime. It goes without saying that each and everyone one of us are going to miss you so deeply."

Dad-daughter time Down Under © Instagram Luckily, it wasn't long before Jamie headed Down Under to meet his daughter for some quality time. Jamie and Poppy took the opportunity to take part in some once-in-a-lifetime adventures, including climbing the Sydney Harbour bridge. "The weather was on the turn and it was amazing the thunder and lightning in the distance was even better than a sunny day…a magical experience that me and poppy and ben her fella won’t ever forget…" the proud dad wrote.

Milestone birthdays © Instagram Their eldest son Buddy entered his teenage years earlier this year, and Jools couldn't believe it! The proud mum-of-five took the opportunity to thanks her son for his "ridiculous humour, your unbelievable kindness, your positive attitude always and your outrageously loud singing voice in the car." How sweet!



Milestone birthdays © Instagram When their daughter, Petal, turned 13 last year, it was another big celebration for the family. The heartwarming photo shows their youngest daughter being cuddled by her older sister Daisy and younger brother, River. The gorgeous kitchen was also seen in the background complete with pretty pink decorations.



Poppy's graduation © Instagram Back in July before she jetted off to the southern hemisphere, Poppy graduated from university and her achievement was something the whole family celebrated. "We have never felt so proud," said Jools, adding: "Pops this really is an end of an era and we cannot wait to see what your next challenge and adventure brings."



Renewing their vows © Instagram To mark their 23rd wedding anniversary earlier this year, Jamie and Jools decided to renew their vows and the ceremony looked incredibly special. The whole family flew out to the Maldives for the lavish trip and this photo sums up the amount of love between them. "What an incredible memory to treasure so happy, emotional, romantic and beautiful. Seeing the children’s little faces made the whole experience so special," wrote Jools on social media.

Holidays © Instagram That wasn't the last of their wonderful trips abroad this year. Later in the summer, the Olivers headed abroad for some R&R in the Algarve. This adorable photo shows the special bond between Daisy and her youngest sibling, River. The little one lays on his big sister as they relax on the beach. Cute.



Coming together in hard times © Instagram In April 2020 during lockdown, the celebrity chef delighted fans after sharing a rare family picture with all of their five children. Taking to his Instagram page, Jamie revealed the selfie was a rare occasion as it can be hard to get all of his loved ones together for a group photo.



Recreating throwback photos © Instagram Jamie previously posted a never-before-seen throwback with his two eldest daughters Poppy and Daisy. He posted the photo alongside a recent picture from their time together in self-isolation. The original snap was taken 15 years ago, and saw the doting father hug the pair whilst they sat on his lap. The trio then recreated the pose, with Jamie writing in the caption: "15 years later same cuddle with my girls… time slips you by like a blink of an eye…"

Petal growing up © Photo: Instagram Back in 2019, Jools penned a heartfelt message, telling her fans she is going to cherish every moment with her children before they grow up into adults. Sharing a snap of Petal going to a ballet class, the doting mother wrote: "These days I shall miss the most when she grows up. I remember going through the ballet phase with each of my girls (and Bud for that matter)!!" "I loved getting there slightly earlier to pick them up so I could catch a glimpse of them dancing and I loved walking home with them, hand in hand discussing all the important things in their little world," she added. "With Pops off to Uni next year I will cherish these moments always xxx."

River's arrival Just hours after announcing the safe arrival of youngest child River in August 2016, it was time for Jools and Jamie to return home. The couple looked ecstatic as they left London's Portland Hospital with their five children. They happily posed for photographers, who had been waiting outside.



Jools' mum Felicity's birthday © Instagram It's clear the family have such a special bond with Jools' mum, Felicity. In February 2019, the entire Oliver brood came together to spend some quality time with their grandmother. Jools shared a gorgeous photo from the day, featuring her glamorous mother Felicity and her grandchildren. "Happy happy birthday mum," she said at the time. "So happy we all got to spend a bit of time with you today not easy getting everyone to look the same way at the same time a wonderful granny and just a wonderful mum love you xxx."



The most wonderful time of the year © Instagram Holidays and family moments are a highlight on Jamie's Instagram feed. At Christmas in 2017, the doting dad posed with all of the Olivers, sending his best wishes from himself and "the clan".



"Merry merry Christmas from me and the clan, I hope all your lovely cooking goes well today full of love and joy… get in there… big love to all my friends and family x x x x x x x," he wrote.