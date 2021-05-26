Kelly Ripa reveals incredible secret detail about her son's prom photo The TV star shares three children with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos celebrated a major family milestone this week when their youngest child, 18-year-old Joaquin, headed off to his high school prom.

The couple proudly posted snapshots on their Instagram accounts, showing their son with his prom date Melissa – and Kelly also shared a touching detail ahead of the big event.

After Mark uploaded his photo of the young couple, which he captioned: "It's Prom night… Quino and his lovely date Melissa," Kelly revealed in the comments section: "In your tux and shoes no less!"

Fans loved hearing about the teen's touching tribute to his dad, with one remarking: "He wears them well! (The tux, at least, lol… can't see the shoes but I bet they're another perfect fit!)" A second noted: "He is a total man now!" while a third joked: "Get your money's worth!"

Kelly's son Joaquin chose to wear his dad's tux and shoes to his prom

Kelly and Riverdale actor Mark, both 50, celebrated their landmark 25th wedding anniversary earlier this month and are the proud parents to three children: Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin.

Their youngest is preparing for the next chapter in his life; he will soon be heading off to study at the University of Michigan after being accepted on its wrestling programme.

The teen is set to study at the University of Michigan

Kelly and Mark are especially proud of Joaquin's latest achievement given that he has faced a number of challenges throughout his education.

In February, the actress opened up on Live with Kelly and Ryan about Joaquin's learning disorders, including dyslexia and dysgraphia.

Kelly and Mark have been married 25 years and share three children

At the time, the teenager was deciding on a college, and Kelly told co-host Ryan Seacrest that it had been an emotional time for her and Mark as parents.

"Mark and I were Facetiming the other night, and you'll be surprised to know - because you're nothing like this at all - Mark got very emotional and choked up and said, 'I never thought he would be able to go to college,' because he was profoundly dyslexic and disgraphic."

Daughter Lola, meanwhile, is currently a student at New York University, where big brother Michael also graduated from.

