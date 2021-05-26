Denise Richards marks special celebration with youngest daughter Eloise

Denise Richards had some great news to celebrate this week, as her youngest daughter Eloise Joni celebrated her tenth birthday.

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011, shortly after her birth, and gave her the middle name Joni in tribute to her late mother.

Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, also adopted Eloise in 2019, a year after he and the World is Not Enough star married.

The 50-year-old was every bit the doting mom as she posted a series of pictures of her daughter on her special day, cuddling her adorable pet kitten.

The star also shared a throwback picture from when Eloise was just a baby, with Denise cradling the tot close to her face.

"Yesterday was our sweet angel Eloise’s 10th birthday," she wrote in a heartfelt tribute.

"We love you so much girlie. You are a ray of [sunshine] & you have the biggest heart. Always so happy & love life. You have taught us so much. happy happy birthday. I'm very blessed to be your mommy. I love you."

Fans fell in love with the former Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star's emotional post. One wrote: "She's soooo big!!!! Seems like just yesterday she was a baby."

The youngster celebrated turning 10

A second added: "Eloise is such a cutie & you are an amazing mommy," while a third posted: "Happy birthday Eloise! You've grown so much!And always keep that amazing smile!"

Denise has two other daughters, Sam and Lola, from her previous marriage to Two and a Half Men star Charlie Sheen. Although

Denise has sole custody of their children, but Charlie has been allowed visitation rights.

Earlier this year, the Starship Troopers actress paid tribute to her eldest daughter, Sami, on her 17th birthday in an emotional post.

"Can't believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!! Time flies by so fast, so amazed [at] the beautiful young woman you've become," she wrote.

Denise adopted Eloise in 2011

"Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little. I cherish those precious moments.

"I love you so much Sami girl. I'm so proud of you. You're beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami. Happy birthday."

Sam adored Denise's tribute, writing back to her mother: "Thank you mom, I love you," alongside two heart emojis.

Some fans noted a family resemblance, as one posted: "Never noticed how much she looks like her beautiful mom, happy birthday to your darling girl." A second wrote: "Your Mini Me! Happy Birthday, beautiful girl!"

