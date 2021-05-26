Christie Brinkley is one proud mom as daughter Alexa marks incredible achievement Christie is mom to three children

Christie Brinkley is a doting mom to three adult children, and she was particularly proud of daughter Alexa Ray on Tuesday.

Alexa Ray, who is the daughter of Christie and singer Billy Joel, is an accomplished singer and recently released some new music.

And taking to her Instagram, Christie helped her daughter promote it, by sharing two clips.

The first clip saw the mother and daughter sitting together in a boat, and the second clip featured her daughter beautifully playing Seven Years on a piano.

The doting mom was full of pride in her caption, as she wrote: "Two Music Videos with my talented @alexarayjoel.

"One song bears her name, and the other is her new instrumental version, the PIANO version of her new gorgeous song 'Seven Years' OUT NOW on @spotify."

She added: "I invite you to lose yourself in the melodic lull of 'Seven Years', a bittersweetly cinematic scoring set to piano and strings. NO Vocals. What dreams and beautiful days are made of…"

Christie was one proud mom

The model's fans fell in love with the beautiful clips she shared, and they were unanimous in saying that Alexa's voice was "beautiful".

One added: "She is sooooo talented!! Her music reminds me of her daddys." Alexa even commented on her mom's post, saying: "Mom I love you sooo much it's crazy!"

The singer released Seven Years last month, and even performed the song on The Today Show to a huge fan reaction.

Commenting on a YouTube video of the performance, one fan wrote: "Wow, amazing song. Hard to believe you are the same little girl I saw in the Russian concert video years ago."

A second said: "Love this song. Thank you for sharing your talent!" while a third called her a "bright star".

Alexa is the daughter of Christie and Billy Joel

Billy and Christie wed in 1985, on a yacht in the Hudson River after first meeting in 1983. The couple split in 1994, although they still remain friends.

It still remains unclear why the couple split, but in 1994, Billy commented: "Just because people can express themselves through their art doesn't mean they are great communicators in person."

Alexa is Christie's eldest child, and the 67-year-old is also a mom to son Jack and daughter Sailor.

Jack was born through Christie's marriage to real estate developer Richard Taubman, while Sailor was born after her marriage to architect Peter Halsey Cook.

