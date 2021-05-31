Nicole Kidman’s husband Keith Urban moves fans with touching post The couple live in America with their two children

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban has shared a touching post with his fans on social media.

The Australian-American singer and songwriter, who has been married to actress Nicole since 2006, wrote an eloquent summary of his new song Out The Cage – and many of us will relate to the heartfelt meaning.

Keith posted: "'Out The Cage' isn’t about any one specific thing, but 'confinement' of every kind, whether it's real, imagined, at the hands of other forces, or of our own making - the desire and the fight to be released from that is the core spirit of this song. It’s about liberation from all that is imprisoning us.

"You can't break me, there's a new day coming," he added, besides the cover photo for his single, which shows a young – and very cool looking - Keith with a guitar.

After a year living with COVID restrictions, we're all craving a little liberation, that's for sure.

Nicole grabbed her own little piece of freedom recently, when she shared a snap of herself enjoying a run in the most beautiful surroundings. The Big Little Lies star wrote: "Running into the weekend."

Nicole grabs some me-time on a run

The couple enjoyed a date night with a difference in May when they went to an ice hockey game together. Both the actress and country music star shared an image of themselves holding hands and watching the game dressed in matching yellow Nashville Predators t-shirts.

Nicole and Keith recently returned to their home in America with their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, after several months in Australia.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

While they were there, Nicole filmed her upcoming project, Nine Perfect Strangers, which she stars in alongside many other major names such as Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Regina Hall.

Nine Perfect Strangers launches on Prime Video in the UK, and other countries outside the U.S. and China later this year.