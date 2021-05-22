Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoy date night with a difference The couple had some adult time

Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, looked loved up when they stepped out for an evening together on Friday - but a romantic meal was off the menu.

The couple ditched date night traditions and opted for a sporty affair as they enjoyed an ice hockey game together.

Both the Big Little Lies actress and country music star shared an image of themselves holding hands and watching the game.

Nine Perfect Strangers

Keith even sang the national anthem at the Nashville Predators game against the Carolina Hurricanes and fans loved his performance.

They commented on their posts and called their sweet interaction "cute," and said, "love you guys together". Plenty were thrilled to finally be back in the arena following months of of no crowds due to the pandemic.

Nicole and Keith recently returned to their home in America with their two daughters, Sunday and Faith, after several months in Australia.

Keith sung at the anthem at the Ice Hockey game too

The family were fortunate enough to have support from Nicole's mum and sister who also live in their home country.

While they were there, Nicole filmed her upcoming project, Nine Perfect Strangers. She recently treated fans to a sneak peek of the show with a trailer on her social media.

Nicole's appearance shocked her followers as she had a huge chest scar in the clip.

The Hulu miniseries is based on the 2018 novel - by Big Little Lies author, Liane Moriaty - of the same name and David E. Kelley is behind the production too.

The couple recently returned to Nashville after months in Australia

The book and TV series focuses on Tranquillum House – an expensive and exclusive wellness retreat in Australia that promises a ten-day "mind and body total transformation" and is run by Nicole's character, Masha. However, judging by the trailer, it looks like there's going to be more to the story.

Masha, the leader of Tranquillam House aims to provide visitors a complete detox from their everyday, hectic lives.

Nicole will star alongside many other major names such as Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Regina Hall.

Nine Perfect Strangers launches on Prime Video in the UK, and other countries outside the U.S. and China later this year.

