Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside monochrome living room at home in Australia The Big Little Lies star is married to country singer Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has been staying in Australia over the past few months, and is enjoying spending quality time at her beautiful farmhouse over there.

The Big Little Lies star is in New South Wales with her husband Keith Urban, daughters Sunday and Faith, and their many animals.

The Hours actress shared a new photo from inside her family home this week – with the focus on her pet cat Ginger.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside family home

Ginger was resting on the grand piano in the star's monochrome living room, while giving Nicole a stare.

"What are you looking at?" Nicole captioned the post, which was liked over 75,000 times.

The mother-of-four's living room featured a white standing lamp alongside the piano, and white walls.

Nicole Kidman shared a look inside her monochrome living room in Australia

Many of the star's followers shared similar stories about their own pet cats in the comments section of the post.

One wrote: "Good to know even Hollywood stars get stared down by their cats," while another wrote: "Same attitude that mine has!" A third added: "What a beautiful cat!"

The Others star travelled to Australia with her family last summer, having spent the first few months of the pandemic at their home in Nashville.

The Big Little Lies star has a stylish farmhouse in New South Wales

Nicole originally flew to Australia to work on her upcoming TV adaptation, Nine Perfect Strangers, and has since been enjoying spending quality time with her family Down Under.

The Hollywood star's mum Janelle and sister Antonia both live in Australia, and they have been making the most of their time together.

What's more, Nicole and Keith never leave their daughters when travelling for work, and have been getting help from her sister and mother while they have been working.

The Hollywood star has lots of pets in her home

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

