Nicole Kidman receives incredible surprise from daughters during special celebration The Big Little Lies star is a doting mother to four children

Nicole Kidman felt incredibly special on Sunday as she was treated to a sweet surprise from her daughters Sunday and Faith.

The Big Little Lies star's youngest children had brought flowers for their famous mom on Mother's Day – and she was more than made up.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared a beautiful photo of herself holding a large bouquet of roses, alongside a heartfelt message that had been sent via her children's school.

She wrote: "I was sent this from my daughters’ school and it says it all...

"To all our women out there – to our mums, our grandmothers, our sisters, our daughters, our aunts, our girlfriends – I am so deeply grateful to the women who raise other women, who laugh, and love, and grieve, and befriend, and care, and never, ever, ever give up.

"Happy #MothersDay, and particularly to my Mumma xxx."

Nicole Kidman was surprised by a beautiful bouquet of flowers from her daughters

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful flowers! Happy Mother's Day Nicole," while another wrote: "What a lovely gesture!" A third added: "Happy Mother's Day Nic! Enjoy your special day."

The star is also mother to older children Isabella and Connor Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. Isabella lives in London, while Connor lives in Florida.

The pair prefer to keep their relationship with their famous mother out of the spotlight, but are both active on their respective social media accounts.

The Big Little Lies star is a doting mother to daughters Sunday and Faith

Mother's Day would have been especially poignant for Nicole, who was able to celebrate it with her own mom – now that she is in Australia where the rest of her family live.

The Others star travelled there with her family last summer, having spent the first few months of the pandemic at their home in Nashville.

Nicole originally flew to Australia to work on her upcoming TV adaptation, Nine Perfect Strangers and has since been enjoying spending quality time with her family in the country she grew up in.

Nicole shares her youngest daughters with husband Keith Urban

The star's mother Janelle and sister Antonia both live in Australia, and they have been making the most of their time together.

What's more, Nicole and husband Keith Urban never leave their daughters when travelling for work, and have been getting help from her sister and mother while they have been working.

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

