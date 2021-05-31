Ginger Zee wows in white shorts in stunning video taken at sea The Good Morning America star was shooting an environmental programme

Ginger Zee wasn't afraid to get stuck in as she presented an environmental programme for ABC News Live, where she delved into the world of oyster farming.

Filming out at sea, Ginger dressed for the day in a yellow tank top and a pair of white summer shorts that featured a stylish belt. She had her hair scooped up into a ponytail and wore a pair of protective gloves for when she was handling the oysters.

MORE: Ginger Zee's flirty dress sparks a fan frenzy

Posting throwback photos and videos from her adventurous day at sea, Ginger told her followers on Instagram: "Dreaming about the fresh oysters we ate this week in a shoot for #ItsNotTooLate — can't wait to share the story of a pandemic + oyster farmers + @nature_org finding SOLUTIONS to an environmental and financial problem. This Thursday on @abcnewslive."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee looks fabulous in white shorts and summer top

Fans loved the behind-the-scenes action shots and commented on how great it was to see Ginger, who is Good Morning America's chief meteorologist, switch up her presenting roles.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares mesmerising beach video alongside emotive message

MORE: Ginger Zee makes confession about TV future with husband

"I love Ginger's informational pieces," one follower wrote, while another told the mother-of-two: "Hubby and I I love watching your work. You're so kind and knowledgeable and of course, beautiful. Rock on, Ginger."

The TV star was shooting on an oyster farm

Others complimented the American TV star on her natural beauty and skill in front of the camera, with messages including: "Beautiful and adventurous perfect combination," "You're so gorgeous," and "Ginger is the perfect 'good sport', I think she gets down & dirty in every episode that she presents!"

Ginger, 40, is a climate change activist and hosted the TV special It's Not Too Late: Earth Day last month. As well as following a career as a storm chaser, she's also a devoted wife and mother to her two young sons who she shares with her husband Ben Aaron.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.