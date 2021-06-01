Nicole Kidman wows in figure-hugging gown in nostalgic post Moulin Rouge was a great success when it was released in 2001

Nicole Kidman is marking a very special anniversary this week – Tuesday marks 20 years since the release of Moulin Rouge.

To mark the occasion, the 53-year-old actress shared ten images from 2001, showing her in character – the star played Satine in the popular film.

In one of the pictures, the mother-of-four can be seen posing in her iconic burlesque figure-hugging dress, with co-star Ewan McGregor, who played Christian, sitting next to her and looking intensely towards her.

"Some of my favorite memories from #MoulinRouge! The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return. 20th anniversary is tomorrow!" she captioned the post.

The other images show a mix of all the incredible outfits Nicole wore during filming – we're not surprised it won an Oscar for Best Costume Design!

Fans of the star loved going down memory lane with the Australian native, with one writing: "My all-time favorite film of yours." A second added: "Moulin Rouge change my childhood, love u so much."

A third remarked: "Such a fabulous movie! I gained a true appreciation of your talent after watching this movie!"

Coincidently, 2001 also marks 20 years since she and her former husband Tom Cruise announced their separation.

Nicole and Ewan in Cannes 2001

At the time of the film's release, Nicole revealed that "2001 has been a big year for me". Talking to Jess Cagle years later in 2017, she added: "It was a lot."

Of how she coped, the star continued: "Just day by day, right? And you push through it and thank god for Baz (Luhrmann) and all of FOX actually at that time. Everyone was just so good to me, and people like you where it was like, 'Come on, off we go. Onward.' And it was really a good approach, it's a great life lesson. Onward."

Despite her highly public divorce, Baz's stylised musical romance set in 1890's Paris was a great success and earned eight Academy Award nominations.