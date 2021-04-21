Nicole Kidman's son reveals large tattoo – and sparks major reaction with photo The actress shares Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman's son, Connor Cruise, had a surprise in store for fans this week.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his catch of the day – and inadvertently revealed a tattoo on his arm in the process.

The image shows Connor and a friend holding aloft a huge fish from their day out at sea, and as well as sporting a full beard, he also gave a glimpse of an inking on his right forearm.

The tattoo appears to be a nautical compass – apt given Connor's love of deep sea fishing.

Connor’s snapshot certainly caused a stir amongst his followers, who were blown away by the size of his catch. "That's a fish of a lifetime!" one told him, with a second joking: "Nice minnow!"

Connor gave a glimpse of his arm tattoo in his latest photo

Fishing is by no means Connor's only passion; he recently set up an Instagram account dedicated to his cooking on the barbeque, called Connor's Meatshack.

Connor and his older sister Bella were adopted by Nicole and her ex-husband Tom Cruise during their 11-year marriage.

Connor and his sister Bella were adopted by Tom and Nicole

Connor, who now lives in Florida, briefly followed in his parents' footsteps and starred in two films, 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

Bella, meanwhile, lives in Croydon, south east London, with husband Max Parker, and is a talented artist. The 28-year-old frequently shares examples of her work on her Instagram and sells a selection of her prints on her website.

The siblings spent time in the UK as children

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole previously spoke about her eldest daughter's affinity with the UK.

"Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English," she revealed.

"We lived here for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

Bella now lives in London and is a talented artist

Following the end of her marriage to Tom in 2001, Nicole went on to find love with husband Keith Urban, and together they share two daughters – Faith Margaret, ten, and 12-year-old Sunday Rose.

Tom, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Suri, 15, with his third wife, Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

