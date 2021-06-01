Keith Urban shares moving rare photo of Nicole Kidman and grown-up daughters

Keith Urban shared an incredibly moving post during Memorial Day weekend, reflecting on what the servicemen and women of America have done for their country.

MORE: Nicole Kidman receives incredible surprise from daughters during special celebration

Taking to Instagram, the Country singer, who was born in New Zealand but moved to the US in 1992, shared a beautiful picture showing wife Nicole Kidman with their two daughters in front of an American flag.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and sister Antonia have the closest sibling bond!

"Thank you to all the service men and women AND their families for all you've done and continue to do for ALL of us! Blessings and deep gratitude from our family to you and yours," he wrote alongside it.

READ: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's idyllic

RELATED: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's grand home is in a league of its own

The snap shows the women in his life dressed casually, with Nicole, who is wearing a straw hat, putting her hand on her youngest daughter Faith's shoulder.

Sunday Rose, who turns 13 next month, can be seen in front of them.

Nicole with her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

Fans were thankful for his message, and many couldn't help but comment on them as a family.

"You two are the dream," one wrote, whilst a second added: "Happy Memorial Day best family."

"Beautiful picture Keith," a third remarked.

Keith's tribute comes days after he wrote an eloquent summary of his new song Out The Cage – and many of us will relate to the heartfelt meaning.

Keith posted last week: "'Out The Cage' isn't about any one specific thing, but 'confinement' of every kind, whether it's real, imagined, at the hands of other forces, or of our own making - the desire and the fight to be released from that is the core spirit of this song. It's about liberation from all that is imprisoning us.

"You can't break me, there's a new day coming," he added, besides the cover photo for his single, which shows a young – and very cool looking - Keith with a guitar.