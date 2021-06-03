Kevin Bacon's new announcement has fans jumping for joy The City on a Hill star shared some exciting news

Kevin Bacon sent his fans into a tizzy on Wednesday after he shared some exciting news about his future.

The Footloose star is going to be keeping himself busy after he announced that his hit show, City on a Hill, has been renewed for a third season by Showtime.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shows support for husband Kevin Bacon in new video

Taking to Instagram, Kevin posted a video in which he said: "Well, looks like old Jackie's back! Season three, City on a Hill on Showtime. Very excited."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Bacon delights fans with incredibly exciting news

Captioning the short clip, he added: "Looks like Jackie won’t be going on vacation after all. See you on @showtime for #CityOnAHill Season 3."

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "That's awesome. Can't wait to watch it. Congratulations! Love the show." A second said: "I love you @showtime we all need more Jackie Rohr and you're giving us what people need."

A third gushed: "Ok finally‼ Yessssssssssssss this show is a necessity...The writing, the brilliant acting by ALL, and that Jackie Rohr/Decourcy Ward sarcasm is everything I love and live for. Sincerely dope show, congrats on this news...Everything you touch or are in completes me."

READ: Kevin Bacon's tribute to Kyra Sedgwick has fans saying the same thing

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick unveils incredible transformation - and Kevin Bacon is a fan

Kevin plays corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr

The forthcoming season will consist of eight-hour-long episodes and is set to resume production in New York later this year, with a premiere slated for 2022.

Kevin appeared to be back in New York City for his announcement after spending some time at his family farm in Connecticut.

The actor and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, own two other homes across the US, in New York and Los Angeles.

Kevin has been staying at the family farm in Connecticut

Kevin often shares glimpses of his farm on Instagram, revealing sprawling land as far as the eye can see. The couple also have horses, goats and alpacas to keep them company.

In fact, two of the goats – Macon and Louie – were a wedding anniversary gift from Kevin to Kyra, which he claimed she "loved".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.