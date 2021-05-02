Kevin Bacon surprises Kyra Sedgwick in new video inside family home: 'I'm very excited' The Hollywood stars are couple goals!

Kevin Bacon certainly knows how to treat his wife – and fans were more than impressed by his latest efforts.

The Footloose star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a video from inside his kitchen at their family home, as he got hard to work creating a "most vegetarian" Bolognese for Kyra Sedgwick.

In the footage, the doting husband told his fans: "You know who is on the road and she says she wants a vegetarian Bolognese when she gets back. So, I'm going to give that a shot – why not."

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon perform adorable duet

The Hollywood star then took his followers through each step of the cooking process, before showing Kyra sitting down at the table at the end of the clip as she prepared to taste his culinary creation.

"I'm very excited!" she said as she admired the pasta dish on her plate. "Oh my god. Va Bene, so good," she told her husband – giving it her seal of approval.

Kevin Bacon surprised Kyra Sedgwick with his impressive cooking skills

In the caption, the father-of-two wrote: "Cook with Bacon. Got a little creative in the kitchen the other day for @kyrasedgwickofficial with this (mostly) vegetarian bolognese.

"Try it, see what you think. #Pasta lovers what’s your favorite secret ingredient? Fire off in the comments!"

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet gesture, with one writing: "Good job Kevin! Your wife is happy!" while another wrote: "You are so kind to cook for her." A third added: "Such a sweet husband!"

Kyra was more than happy with her husabnd's efforts

Kyra and Kevin got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky.

The couple tied the knot in 1988, and went on to welcome two children together, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 29.

Kyra recently opened up about her marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

Kevin and Kyra with their son Travis

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said.

"No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

