Kevin Bacon reveals hilarious problem he has on Family Farm The star owns a farm in Connecticut

Hollywood power couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have an expansive property portfolio, including a farm in Connecticut.

And although Kevin enjoys farm life, he did reveal one small issue he had with it – and fans found it hilarious.

In a clip uploaded to his Instagram, Kevin walked through one of the paddocks with a small pony following him.

"I mean, I love Dezzy, you know," the Footloose star said. "He's a good boy, had a rough childhood."

He then explained his small issue, saying: "But the problem with him is… he likes to bite me. He likes to bite me right in the [expletive].

"And as you can see, he's following me with his eye on biting me right on the [expletive]." But at this point, the small pony decided to stop following Kevin.

Kevin's pony has a naughty habit

Fans found the Apollo 13 star's video hilarious, as one jested: "Haha cute, he is hungry for some bacon."

"Too funny," enthused another, while many others posted a series of smiling or crying with laughter emojis in the comments.

The family appear to be animal lovers, with Kevin gifting his wife two goats – Macon and Bacon – as an anniversary gift one year.

Kevin certainly knows how to look after his wife, as he recently took to the kitchen to whip her up "the most vegetarian" bolognese he could.

In the footage, the doting husband told his fans: "You know who is on the road and she says she wants a vegetarian bolognese when she gets back. So, I'm going to give that a shot – why not."

The star's farm has many animals living on it

The Hollywood star then took his followers through each step of the cooking process, before showing Kyra sitting down at the table at the end of the clip as she prepared to taste his culinary creation.

"I'm very excited!" she said as she admired the pasta dish on her plate. "Oh my god. Va Bene, so good," she told her husband – giving it her seal of approval.

In the caption, the father-of-two wrote: "Cook with Bacon. Got a little creative in the kitchen the other day for @kyrasedgwickofficial with this (mostly) vegetarian bolognese.

"Try it, see what you think. #Pasta lovers what’s your favorite secret ingredient? Fire off in the comments!"

