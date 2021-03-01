Kyra Sedgwick unveils incredible Globes transformation - and Kevin Bacon is a fan The actress thanked her team for making her 'look so swanky'

Kyra Sedgwick unveiled her stunning transformation for the Golden Globes, and husband Kevin Bacon was here for it.

The actress thanked her team for making her "look so swanky" at the Golden Globes and Kevin, who presented alongside her, was one of the first to like the picture.

"Bless these humans who made me look so swanky for the #goldenglobes last night! @marcusrfrancis @stephensollitto @_jzg See you all Wednesday for @callyourmotherabc #callyourmother," the star shared.

Wearing a Marina Moscon champagne-colored blouse and matching trousers Kyra wore her blonde hair loose and wavy, while Kevin kept it classic in a navy suit and tie.

The pair attended the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Ballroom in Los Angeles; for the first time, the ceremony took place virtually in LA and New York.

Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were on hand to welcome a very different in-house audience to the 2021 Golden Globes.

Kevin was among the thousands to like the picture

The socially-distanced and masked group of people was a far cry from the usual packed tables of celebs – instead, they were occupied by "smoking hot first responders and essential workers", Tina noted.

Kyra and Kevin’s happy marriage is one of Hollywood's success stories, and in January they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary.

The two met when they were in their twenties after working on the set of the TV drama Lemon Sky.

'Bless these humans who made me look so swanky for the #goldenglobes last night!' shared Kyra

At the time, Kevin was well known from his roles including Footloose, while Kyra was up-and-coming in the industry.

They welcomed two children, and to celebrate their anniversary, Kyra took a trip down memory lane and shared an incredible throwback photo of the pair in 1986, as she opened up about the backstory behind the picture.

Kyra shared this adorable throwback for their 32nd wedding annivesary

Admitting that she was not used to the public eye and that she felt awkward in the photo, Kyra wrote: "OK, so this was taken in 1986. I was a young actor completely not used to having people look at me in public places much less take my picture.

"I think it’s pretty obvious from the body language how awkward I feel about the flash just going off.

"But such as it was to be dating the young movie star by my side."

