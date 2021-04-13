Kevin Bacon's tribute to Kyra Sedgwick has fans saying the same thing The Footloose actor and Call Your Mother star have been married since 1988

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are one of Hollywood's favourite couples, and fans were delighted when the Footloose actor took them on a trip down memory lane over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two shared a loved-up throwback picture of the pair co-ordinating in denim, alongside a sweet message.

The City On A Hill star wrote: "The 90's were full of good times for me and @kyrasedgwick."

The award-winning actor then made reference to his alter-ego, writing: "I can't say the same for Jackie Rohr… check in on what he's up to, tonight on City On A Hill @showtime."

Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with many commenting on the couple's outfits. "Fashion icons," one wrote, while another commented: "Your jean game is strong." A third added: "The jeans and belts are epic."

Kevin Bacon shared an incredible throwback photo of him and Kyra Sedgwick

Others took the opportunity to praise the couple's long-lasting relationship. "I am a sucker for a love story! So happy for you too," one wrote, while another added: "You are such a cute couple."

Kyra and Kevin got together after working on set of the PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky.

The couple tied the knot in 1988, and went on to welcome two children together, Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 29.

Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988

Kyra recently opened up about her marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

The Hollywood couple with their daughter Sosie Bacon

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said.

"No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

