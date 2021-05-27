Kyra Sedgwick shows support for Kevin Bacon in new video

Kevin Bacon has shared an incredible video, delighting fans and winning the support of his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

"Monday Blues: Roller Disco Edition," the Footloose actor shared on Instagram posting a video of himself rolling skating in his basement to a series of hit disco tracks.

"New week, all new #MondayBlues. Who’s ready to boogie? On this special edition, I decided to dust off my roller skates and play some songs that take me back to 70s roller disco," he posted.

Kevin posts fun videos to encourage fans to shake off the blues

"Today’s songs are: Boogie Oogie Oogie by #ATasteOfHoney, Good Times by @thechicorganization @nilerodgers, and Love Rollercoaster by @ohioplayers. So go ahead, clear the room and get down with me. Full playlist at the link in bio."

But it was wife Kyra who was the first to show her love for the weekly videos, commenting: "How amazing is this!!???"

"Just when you think Kevin Bacon can't get anymore awesome, he goes and posts something like this. And on skates!" commented a fan as another shared: "Pretty convinced you are the coolest dude on the planet!"

Kyra and Kevin met and married in the 1980s

Kevin started posting the videos in May to encourage fans to shake off the Monday blues with some upbeat music.

Last week's video was dedicated to "all of you dog lovers," with Kevin playing Old King by Neil Young, Walking The Dog by Rufus Thomas, and Move It On Over by Hank Williams.

Kevin and Kyra found love after they met on the set of PBS version of Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky in the 1980s and have two grown children together, son Travis, 31, and daughter, Sosie, 28.

The two are active on social media

They married on 1988 and have homes in LA and New York, and a farm in Connecticut.

Kyra has opened up about their amazing relationship in the past and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

