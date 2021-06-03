Nicole Kidman causes a stir with latest video that fans can't get over Moulin Rouge marked its 20th anniversary this week

Nicole Kidman sparked quite the fan reaction after she shared a very personal video on her Instagram account, reminiscing on her Moulin Rouge days. The Hollywood star, who played Satine in the film, thanked her followers for all the Moulin Rouge-themed illustrations and artwork that they had sent to her.

She told fans: "Oh my gosh, I love these! I want them all, you're all so talented. Please, send in more. I cannot believe that this film inspired all of this. Thank you Bazzy. You're the trailblazer. You made it happen. Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin."

MORE: Keith Urban shares rare photo of Nicole Kidman and grown-up daughters

Nicole also showed her appreciation for Baz, Catherine and the rest of the team as she captioned her video: "Celebrating 20 years of #MoulinRouge today! To be reminded just how beloved this film is by so many of you is so deeply touching to me.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman can't get over fan appreciation for Moulin Rouge

"When we were making this film, we hoped it would be something special and groundbreaking, but it's far exceeded what I dreamed of. Thank you Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Ewan McGregor and the entire cast & crew. What a gift.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella transforms into Disney princess

MORE: Nicole Kidman looks ethereal in a lavender dress

"And to all of you, thank you for all the love over the years, and thank you for all your beautiful artwork. I want to see more! Share your #MoulinRouge inspired creations to your story and tag me so I can reshare my favorites."

Moulin Rouge celebrated 20 years this week

Nicole, 53, was inundated with compliments from her fans, who couldn't get over just how beautiful the actress is. Singer and fellow celebrity Kylie Minogue replied with love heart emojis, while one fan wrote: "Our Satine forever." Another fan told Nicole, "You're perfect! That's all," while a fourth said: "You. Haven't. Aged."

Many more declared Moulin Rouge to be their "favourite movie of all time", while one follower stated: "You deserve an Oscar for this reaction video."

Earlier in the week, the TV star marked the film's 20th anniversary by sharing ten of her favourite photos of herself in character as Satine. "Some of my favorite memories from #MoulinRouge! The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return. 20th anniversary is tomorrow!" she captioned the post.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.