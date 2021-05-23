Nicole Kidman looks ethereal in a lavender dress we want in our closets too Fans can't stop swooning over it.

Whether Nicole Kidman is striking a pose on the red carpet or on a virtual red carpet in her own backyard, she knows how to stop the show with her style.

SEE: Nicole Kidman lives on a $4.5million farm – and it's so idyllic

Such was the case again over the weekend, when the Oscar winner popped up on Instagram wearing the prettiest pastel lavender dress complete with ruffled button-down detailing, and soft yellow and pink lace at the hem.

Nicole's lavender dress is so perfect for spring - and summer!

Nicole completed the look with a woven belt and strappy heels and struck a pose outside against a white wall with her blonde hair styled in soft curls.

MORE: Nicole Kidman is perfection as she jogs in crop top

"#Lavendarvibes", she captioned the post. Fans swooned over the look, with one writing, "Just gorgeous." Another added, “Nicole your lavender vibes are beautiful as are you," while an additional follower chimed in: "Lavender is your color". We agree. She looks incredible!

Nicole didn’t provide details on who designed the dress, but we’re keeping a close eye out for that breakdown.

Nicole looked incredible in a workout crop top and leggings

The Big Little Lies star also stunned fans earlier this month when she shared a photo of herself jogging in a picturesque setting wearing a black crop top and matching leggings.

READ: Nicole Kidman's children following in their parents' footsteps - all we know

The trail the 53-year-old actress was jogging on did not look like it was for beginners - and yet Nicole still looked amazing in that look too as she ran on it with incredible views of hills and the colorful sky in the background.

"Running into the weekend," Nicole captioned the photo. Fans were full of admiration for the star, as one enthused: "A FIT QUEEN.” Another complimented the star's impressive physique, adding,: "Alexa, play Body by Meghan Thee Stallion.”

Nicole and Keith Urban enjoyed a date night out at a hockey game in matching looks

Nicole also proved the versatility of her stellar style when she enjoyed a date night with her husband Keith Urban last week at an ice hockey game and ditched her usual glam attire for a yellow t-shirt tucked over a printed long-sleeved top.

Both the Big Little Lies actress and country music star shared an image of themselves holding hands and watching the game. So sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.