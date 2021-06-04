Congratulations are in order for Patrick J. Adams and his wife Troian Bellisario as the pair welcomed a baby girl.

Patrick shared an adorable picture of his baby girl, Elliot, on his Instagram feed, which featured the tot holding onto his finger.

"+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams," he captioned the adorable picture. "May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."

His wife, Troian, revealed that the young girl had been born on 15 May, under what she described as the "wildest of circumstances".

In a touching post, the Pretty Little Liars star cuddled her baby girl in her arms in a black-and-white shot taken by her husband.

"Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances," she lovingly wrote. "A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love."

Elliot is the couple's second child, after they welcomed daughter Aurora back on 4 October 2018.

Fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congrats!!! Blessing to you Elliot Rowena!!!"

Elliot was born on 15 May

Another said: " AWWWWWWWW beautiful!!! Congrats to you all on your beautiful growing family."

And one person we're sure will be getting in touch is Meghan Markle, who played Patrick's on-screen wife, Rachel Zane, on Suits.

Meghan has her own baby news, as she and Prince Harry are expecting to welcome their second child, a daughter, within the next few weeks.

It's expected that their baby announcement will be much different than other royal babies, as the pair have stepped back from their roles within The Firm and forged their own path in the US, so they have total freedom to announce their daughter's arrival as they wish.

Since setting up their non-profit organisation Archewell, Harry and Meghan have always associated personal celebratory news, such as their son Archie's birthday and their wedding anniversary, with their charity work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are epxecting their second child in the next few weeks

On their third wedding anniversary last month, Archewell Foundation announced plans to build its next Community Relief Center in India in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

And to mark Archie's second birthday that same month, Harry and Meghan encouraged donations from the public to benefit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is working towards global vaccine equity.

It's likely that Harry and Meghan will once again show their support for a charitable cause close to their heart when they announce their daughter's birth this summer.

Harry and Meghan are known to champion smaller charities and start-ups, so may well shine a light on a lesser-known organisation or foundation.

It's likely that they will also release a photo of their newborn, similar to how they shared a black-and-white snap of themselves sitting under a tree for Meghan's pregnancy announcement on Valentine's Day.

