The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown their support for a New Zealand social enterprise in honour of their son Archie's second birthday.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who now live in Montecito, Santa Barbara, purchased 200 hats from the Auckland organisation.

Make Give Live, which works on a buy one, give one model, shared photos on its Instagram account of the colourful knitted beanie hats being boxed up to be distributed.

The caption read: "Thank you Harry & Meghan, Duke & Duchess of Sussex, and of course, Archie for the generous donation of these 200 beanies to your friends on the other side of the world in NZ. @igotyourbackpacknz was very grateful for them and they will be sent in care packs to refuges around NZ to warm heads and hearts.

"It also meant a lot for our maker community to have something special to bring them together to enjoy connection and creativity whilst making them, and didn't they do an incredible job!? Happy Birthday Archie."

Make Give Live revealed Harry and Meghan's incredible gesture

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's kind gesture means that 400 hats in total will be donated to children in need this winter.

Harry and Meghan have previously shown their support for the organisation, when they shared a picture of baby Archie wearing a Make Give Live Cocobear hat in January 2020.

The couple shared a photo of Archie wearing a Make Give Live hat in January

The couple shared a sweet new photo of their son on his second birthday on Thursday 6 May, showing the little boy holding a huge bunch of balloons.

In a statement on their Archewell website, Harry and Meghan also encouraged donations from the public to benefit Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is working to ensure that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance.

The new photo of Archie to celebrate his second birthday

And to celebrate US Mother's Day, it was revealed by Harvest Home L.A that the Sussexes' Archewell foundation is also working with Procter & Gamble donating "diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items" to the non-profit, which helps pregnant women and their children.

Meghan also penned a heartfelt message of support in which she wrote about the importance of community support and safe and accessible pregnancy resources.

