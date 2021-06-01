The baby girl names Prince Harry and Meghan Markle like The couple's daughter is due this summer

With just weeks to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their baby daughter, we're taking a look back at the girls names the Sussexes have previously said they like.

Back in 2019 when the Duchess was pregnant with her son Archie, she and Harry took part in a walkabout in Birkenhead, Merseyside where they appeared to take baby name inspiration from local well-wishers.

Meghan, who said she didn't know the sex of her son until the birth, asked one group of schoolchildren from St Anne's Catholic Primary School what she should name her child if it's a girl.

"What name do you think I should call her?" Meghan asked. Schoolboy Ivon Chen, 11, replied: "Amy." The Duchess gestured to Amy Pickerill, who was her private secretary at the time, and said she had the same name, before adding: "That's a really pretty name, I like it, we'll have to think about it."

Harry, meanwhile, appeared to show he is a fan of the name Lily. Kim, a home school development worker at St Werburgh's Catholic Primary School, was in the crowd and later revealed: "Harry was asking a mum how she spelled her daughter's name – Lily."

Harry and Meghan hinted about names they liked during a 2019 visit to Merseyside

Fast forward two years and the Sussexes are expecting a daughter this summer. They announced their baby's gender in March during their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, although they are keeping any baby names firmly under wraps.

It's likely Harry and Meghan will opt for a traditional name given that they called their son Archie. His middle name is Harrison, literally meaning 'son of Harry', so a lot of thought and sentiment will surely go into naming their daughter.

The couple announced they are having a girl on Oprah

Bookies have long been taking bets for what the Sussexes' little girl will be called. Last month, Betfair announced that the current favourite is Diana, with odds of 4/1, after Harry's late mother Princess Diana, who would have turned 60 in July.

The second most popular moniker is Allegra at 11/1, followed by Isabella at 12/1 and Phillippa at 12/1 – a name that would pay homage to Harry's late grandfather Prince Philip. Coming in at number five is the name Maya, which means 'illusion' or 'magic'.

Other sweet monikers which made the list are Molly at 14/1, Grace at 16/1 and Ivy at 20/1. Some rather unexpected suggestions include Artemis, Elanor and Jeannie.

