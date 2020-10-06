Suits star Patrick J Adams feels 'scared' to contact Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex's former Suits co-star has given fans an update on their friendship, admitting he feels "intimidated" and is a "little scared" to reach out to her.

Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan's on-screen love interest in the US legal drama for seven years, revealed the pair are yet to touch base following's Meghan move to the States with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

However, the former co-stars have exchanged messages and gifts following the births of their own children.

During a candid chat with Radio Times, Patrick claimed that it is "pure fear" that has stopped him from picking up the phone to call her. "Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated," he admitted.

"I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say. After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared. I think it's pure fear.

"I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation."

The Canadian actor, who is set to appear in The Right Stuff, went on to confess that it "has been wild" to watch how Meghan's life has unfolded. "We've spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan's life is incredibly full and she’s been navigating a lot," he added.

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle played love interests in Suits

"We don't spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways."

Meghan played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama, while Patrick starred as her on-screen husband Mike Ross. In November 2017, Meghan confirmed that she would be giving up acting as she announced her engagement to Prince Harry. But rather than be upset about ending her TV career, the actress said at the time that she was ready for a "new chapter".

Suits ended after 9 seasons

"I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," she said. "It's a new chapter. Right. And also keep in mind I been working on my show for seven years.

"So we're very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, 'You know what? I have I have ticked this box'… I feel really proud of the work I've done there."

