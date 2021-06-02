Why Archie and his baby sister could make their Buckingham Palace balcony debuts next year 2022 is a big year for the Queen

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the US after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020 and the pandemic has made international travel difficult for all.

We're yet to see Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie make his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as last year's Trooping the Colour was cancelled, but 2022 could be the year we see the little boy and his baby sister having fun with their royal cousins.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced plans to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. As well as an extended Bank Holiday for people in the UK from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June, there will be plenty of festivities for the royals and members of the public to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Celebrations include the Queen's annual birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour on 2 June, where the monarch's extended family gather on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional RAF fly-past.

In the past, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have stolen the show alongside their cousins, Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut in 2019

Prince Louis made his debut at Trooping the Colour aged two in 2019, delighting the crowds and television viewers as he waved enthusiastically at the fly-past.

Archie will turn three before next year's event, and his cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis have all made their adorable debuts when they were 22 months, 13 months and almost 15-months-old respectively.

Meghan is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer, who will be just under a year old when Trooping the Colour takes place in 2022.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son, August, and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's baby girl or boy could also make their debuts at the family affair next year.

It’s certainly going to be one to watch!

