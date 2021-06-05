Jamie Oliver captures beautiful sunkissed photo of wife Jools The couple will soon celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary

Jamie Oliver was delighted with himself on Saturday after capturing a rare photo of his wife Jools.

The celebrity chef shared the beautiful sunkissed snap of his spouse on his Instagram Stories, which saw Jools standing in their glorious kitchen with the sun's rays highlighting her gorgeous face.

Joking that his wife rarely lets him photograph her, he captioned the photo: "@joolsoliver always evades my photos but I sneaked one. Cute. Xxx."

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in this hilarious interaction

Earlier this week, Jamie shared a cute Boomerang post with his beloved after enjoying a bottle of Kylie Minogue's rosé.

Sharing a clip with Jools, the TV star jokingly remarked: "This is my currant wiiiiiiiife. I like her. She is veeery nice!" [sic]

The couple have been married since 2000, and while their plans to renew their vows were sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's no denying that Jamie and Jools are still more loved-up than ever. They are set to celebrate their 21st anniversary on 24 June.

Jamie captured a rare solo shot of Jools

The lovebirds, who are high school sweethearts, live in Essex with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River. Jamie, 46, has often spoken out about what has made his marriage go the distance.

Of their plans to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary last year, he previously told Event magazine: "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together."

The couple will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary in June

Jools, 46, revealed that they wanted to "do things differently" the second time around. "Our wedding was formal but we're so not like that. It'll be a big party. Why the hell not? I think we've done well!" she told Red magazine last July.

Recalling their first nuptials, the doting wife continued: "Our first dance was to Dusty Springfield's I Only Want To Be With You, but Jamie doesn't like dancing so I threw him off. I was in my element!"

