Jools Oliver shares rare photo of her mum with daughter Daisy in emotional post The mum-of-five wished her mother a happy birthday

Jools Oliver has paid the sweetest tribute to her mum, Felicity, in honour of her birthday on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a rare throwback snap of her mother with her daughter Daisy, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver gushed: "One of my absolute favourite pictures of my wonderful mum, happy happy birthday mum we are all so very lucky to have you as ours!"

MORE: Jools Oliver shares precious throwback snap of daughters in emotional post

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in this hilarious interaction

The emotional post continued: "You are the bravest, strongest, most courageous woman we are all lucky enough to call our own and your grandchildren’s role model… how lucky are they!! Will miss you today but the constant deliveries should help!!!!

MORE: Jamie Oliver pays the sweetest tribute to wife Jools in stunning new photo

GALLERY: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

"Since Alexia is driving you a bit bonkers get her to play a bit of Madonna instead of reminding you of the time, see you for a bit of virtual dancing around your kitchen! We love you."

Fans were quick to comment on the heartwarming post, with one writing: "Such strong love radiating from this photo. Happy Birthday." Another stated: "No better plan than busting out some birthday dance moves in the kitchen. Give her our love." A third post read: "Love this, happy Birthday to your beautiful mum."

Jools posted this cute photo of her mum with daughter Daisy

Jools, 46, is the youngest of Maurice and Felicity Norton's three daughters. Her stockbroker dad sadly passed away in 1997, when she was 22.

MORE: Having a birthday in lockdown at home? 52 quarantine birthday ideas

Meanwhile, Jools herself shares five children with husband Jamie: Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. They tied the knot in June 2000.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.