Amy Robach shares sweet snap with husband on romantic trip away

Amy Robach has retreated to New Hampshire with husband Andrew Shue and friends for a cosy weekend away.

The Good Morning America star shared pictures of their getaway in the White Mountains National Forest, including one of her and Andrew roasting marshmallows on Friday evening.

The pair have been married for 11 years, and were joined by their good mates including stylist, Jamie Salazar, and pal Preston Kemp.

"Cheers to a 7 hour drive in the rear view and 20 miles of vertical hiking up ahead," Amy later captioned a picture of the group all together in the log cabin, and on Saturday she posted a video of the Appalachia Trailhead where they were beginning a morning hike.

The trip comes a week after she escaped New York City for a Memorial Day weekend with family and friends.

Amy shared a sweet snap of her husband and pals in a stunning wood cabin, but despite it being the end of May, the six were all wrapped up warm.

Amy and Andrew enjoyed an evening by the fire

"Sun, we miss you terribly, but made a fire and making the most of 40s and rain on this Memorial Day Weekend," Amy captioned the post.

Amy was joined by Broadway star Sabrina Imamura and best friend Nikki who shared a fun video of Amy dancing in the rain, and also a picture of the four girls huddled up under blankets

Amy's pals are also her running buddies, and earlier in the month she revealed that they were all training for the Berlin marathon.

They were joined by five pals

In the photo, Amy and six members of her running club looked incredibly proud of themselves as they finished up a six-mile run.

"Run club expanded and so did my heart," the star wrote.

She then revealed the group's fitness goal, as she added: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

