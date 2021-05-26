Amy Robach's happy photo with T.J Holmes gets everyone talking The GMA co-hosts are great friends

Good Morning America's Amy Robach had something to smile about when she shared a very happy photo on social media which had fans jumping for joy.

The TV presenter gave a rare off-screen look at the cast and crew of her GMA: What You Need to Know show with a fun snapshot.

In the image, Amy and fellow presenter, T.J Holmes, were sat alongside one another, with the others - including Dr. Jennifer Ashton - beaming behind them.

She simply captioned the post: "Behind the scenes of @abcgma3," and her photo was flooded with comments.

Many marvelled at Amy's impressively toned arms, while others wrote: "I love this crew," and, "dream team".

T.J's funny face sparked a reaction and many more congratulated them on GMA's Emmy nominations.

Fans adored their fun photo

Amy and T.J recently became more than just colleagues… they became running buddies and some fans followed up on this in the comments.

TJ was teased for not being able to keep up with marathon runner, Amy, when a follower quipped: "T.J you need to run more than 4 miles".

But the jibe likely didn't bother the uber-fit star who has been enjoying his NY workouts with Amy.

She recently shared some photos of them heading out for a jog. "Got another running partner," she captioned the image of them back-to-back in their sweats.

Amy and T.J are running partners now too

Her fans loved seeing them getting along in real life and wrote: "I love this so much. Congrats to the best anchor partnership on any show - and of course with Dr. Ashton."

Both Amy and T.J are happily married to their respective partners and are proud parents too.

Amy's husband is Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, and she has two daughters, Annie and Ava from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh.

T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine, together. He has two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden, from a previous relationship.

