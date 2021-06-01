Amy Robach captivates fans with sun-soaked bikini photo during special celebration The Good Morning America star certainly made the most of the warm weather!

Amy Robach was one of the many celebrities who shared photos from their Memorial Day activities – and it's safe to say she made the most of the good weather.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to post a gorgeous picture of herself with her friends all lined up in the water.

Amy looked stylish in a vibrant bikini, with her hair scraped back in a bun, and a pair of oversized sunglasses to complete her look.

The mother-of-two captioned the picture: "We were soo patient and endured the cold rain for 3 days but finally sun."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Bikini babes," while another wrote: "Amy you look fabulous." A third added: "Such a beautiful photograph!"

The TV star had previously shared her disappointment about the weather conditions in an earlier post, alongside a photo of herself with husband Andrew Shue and their friends in a wood cabin.

GMA's Amy Robach shared a stunning swimsuit photo during the long weekend

"Sun, we miss you terribly, but made a fire and making the most of the 40s and rain on this Memorial Day Weekend," she wrote.

Later she shared a weather update for the New York region, which is expecting heavy rain and high of only 49 degrees fahrenheit.

Amy and husband Andrew Shue went away for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is a long public holiday in the US and is a time to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died during military duties.

However, it is also considered the beginning of summer, and many were left disappointed by the poor weather.

The GMA star and her husband are set to release their debut book soon

Amy was joined by pals including Broadway star Sabrina Imamura and best friend Nikki who shared a fun video of Amy dancing in the rain, and also a picture of the four girls huddled up under blankets.

The TV star has had a busy time recently, both working on GMA and GMA3, promoting her upcoming debut children's book, Better Together, and training for the Berlin marathon.

