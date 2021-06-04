Amy Robach shares very sad family news with emotional message The GMA star was grieving

Good Morning America's Amy Robach penned a beautiful tribute to someone very special on Thursday as she mourned the loss of a much-loved family member.

The TV presenter shared a series of photos on Instagram alongside a message which had her social media followers welling up.

Amy sadly had to say goodbye to her grandfather after he passed away and she received an outpouring of love following her post.

Alongside a series of photos of her late relative throughout his life, she wrote: "RIP Grandfather - what a beautiful send off for a beautiful man - 10 children, 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren - 98 years young and beloved by so many.

"He’s with my grandmother now, his wife of 70 years, and leaves a legacy of love, gratitude, joy and service for us all to continue every day we walk this earth. 'What is grief, if not love persevering'."

Amy's fans commented with compassion. One wrote: "Sending you hugs and lifting you up in prayers. What a wonderful life he lived," while another said: "My condolences Amy. What a remarkable man."

Amy paid tribute to her "beautiful" grandfather

Her grandfather's funeral comes just days after she was celebrating Memorial Day with her husband, Andrew Shue, and friends who included Broadway star Sabina Imamura.

Amy is very close to her family and has been open about how much she adores her loved-ones.

When she went through her emotional battle with breast cancer in 2013 she said she couldn't have done it without their support.

Amy discovered she had cancer after a mammogram ilve on her show GMA

Amy's mother, Joanie Robach, opened up about her daughter's diagnosis and told Earlier.org they were "stunned" at the discovery but immediately dived in to help.

"Amy was diagnosed with Stage 2 invasive breast cancer. Over the next several months, we moved into their home to help her and her family navigate their way through her double mastectomy and 8 rounds of chemo.

"As her mother, watching Amy power through each day was the most painful experience I've endured. When your child suffers, so do you.

"Had an early detection test for breast cancer been available at the time, she would have caught the cancer at its earliest stage, before it entered her lymph nodes, and avoided the devastating surgery and chemo. One day soon, it will be a life saver."

