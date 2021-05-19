Amy Robach surprises fans with appearance in reunion photo The GMA presenter waited a long time for this!

Amy Robach had reason to celebrate on Tuesday and her reunion photo blew fans away!

The Good Morning America host, 48, enjoyed a night out with friends and her appearance sparked quite the reaction.

In the snapshot, Amy was posing with her girlfriends at a bar and they were all beaming for the camera.

She captioned the sweet photo: "A reunion a year and counting in the making - happy birthday to @jennifer_k_long and @kjohnsononair - thankful for the vaccinations that finally let us hug each other again - love you ladies."

Her social media followers couldn't wait to weigh in on the image and could not believe how youthful they looked.

"Throwback photo? 2010? You guys look 12," wrote one, while a second added: "You don’t age."

Amy's fans were convinced the photo was a throwback

Many more marvelled at their age-defying appearances and complimented them by saying: "Beautiful," and, "you look amazing".

Amy's happy marriage to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, helps keep her glow, and the pair - who have five children between them and have been married for 12 years - recently opened up about their family on Ashley Bellman's The Middle.

They have created a children's book, Better Together, which was inspired by a big change in their family life.

When Amy and Andrew first got together, their children were between the ages of three and 13, and they wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

Amy and Andrew have a big blended family

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy explained: "We have been talking about this book really ever since our family blended 12 years ago now.

"They were ages three to 13 and it's hard to explain to young kids 'hey meet your new brother, meet your new sister,' and now get along and love each other.

Amy and Andrew have been married for 12 years

"There's so much that's happening post-divorce and it's scary and overwhelming, so we came up with stories of animals in our backyard in the house we moved in together.

"We were like they are all playing together and are becoming a family together."

Amy also admitted that being a stepparent is no easy feat, but loves it just the same.

"It's probably one of the hardest roles I've ever taken on," she added. "And I'm still learning how to be a better one. It's not an easy situation but I would say my heart grew ten times the size it was."

