Amy Robach displays very toned physique ahead of Berlin marathon The GMA host is in training

Amy Robach is working up to another epic fitness challenge and by the looks of her latest photos it's going well.

The Good Morning America host is gearing up to the Berlin Marathon and posted some post-workout photos on Instagram on Thursday following one of her training sessions.

Amy wore a sports bra and shorts and showed off her impressive abs and runner's physique in a photo in which she was sitting on a bench surrounded by beautiful flowers.

WATCH: Amy Robach's five style lessons

"Definitely don’t smell like a roses - but was happy to be surrounded by them after a sweaty run," she wrote.

The avid runner goes out jogging four to five times a week and often shares photos from her exercise regime. She recently posted a photo with her running club and revealed what they have all been training for.

Alongside the photo Amy wrote: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

Amy shared some post-workout photos

Amy opened up about her love of running in an article for GMA when she wrote: "Running has been my therapy, my meditation, my escape for the past 25 years.

"I run because I want to explore new paths. I run because I want to feel alive, and sometimes I run because I need to sweat out fear, sadness, frustration or anger.

Amy is passionate about her running

"It doesn't matter if I run one mile or 14, my mood is always brighter and my heart is lighter after pounding the pavement. It's been a remedy for jet lag, a way to push through the nausea and fatigue of chemotherapy, and the best thing about it is I can do it wherever I am in the world. It simply requires a pair of running shoes and an adventurous spirit.

"While I enjoy solo runs, over the past year, I've started to run with friends. We encourage each other and motivate one another to run faster, longer, and more frequently."

She added: "I want to encourage everyone out there to get out of their comfort zone and go for a run. It doesn't matter how far or how long you run, just that you start by putting one foot in front of the other."

