Alex Scott ‘delighted’ to land massive new role as host of Soccer Aid The 36-year-old joins a star-studded line up for this year’s charity event

Sports presenter and Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has just landed an incredible new role as the touch-line presenter for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021. Known as the world’s biggest charity football match, this year’s event will take place on 4 September, with the aim of raising more money for worthy causes than ever before.

Whilst Dermot O’Leary will return to host the live show on ITV, England legend Alex will be on hand to get all the gossip from the pitch.

Speaking about her new role, Alex revealed: “I’m so excited for this! I’ve wanted to be involved in Soccer Aid for UNICEF for many years, so I am delighted to be part of it now as pitch-side reporter.

“For years I’ve watched the games and it’s something that I know loads of people look forward to. It’ll be great to be back in a stadium with fans again – and all for such a great cause. With so many great names already signed-up – and many more to come – there’s no excuse not to get your tickets now!”

Alex Scott pulls a pose in her Soccer Aid for UNICEF top

A whole host of celebrities will be joining Alex and Dermot in the star-studded line up, including Usain Bolt, Olly Murs, Mark Wright, Paddy McGuinness, Kem Cetinay and Maya Jama – so it’s set to be a fantastic event all in the name of charity.

Since Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s launch in 2006, over £47m has been raised for UNICEF. Incredible, we know! The money raised from the event this year could help deliver 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines around the world. This will help children get back to school, beat malnutrition and allow them to get the healthcare they need both today and long after the coronavirus crisis is over.

Tickets for the game are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four able to attend for £60.

