Alex Scott shares peek inside chic £1.5million London home

As Alex Scott revealed that she will become the new presenter of Football Focus, taking over from Dan Walker, she also offered up a glimpse inside her brand new £1.5million London home.

The former Arsenal striker and Strictly star shared the news that she will be the first permanent female host of Football Focus, and she did so from the comfort of her living room.

WATCH: Alex Scott films inside her new home to share exciting news

Behind Alex, fans could see her abundant bookshelves, lined with an array of colourful reads. In front of the in-built shelving stands a large palm plant and to the side the footballer has propped up a guitar.

The room appears to be painted in a light blue shade and there are white shutters covering the window. Alex's shelving unit has been kept cream, allowing the books to provide a splash of colour.

Alex has a beautiful London home

The star captioned her video: "IT'S FINALLY OUT THERE!!! New @bbcsport football focus host!! Omg!! I am so buzzing, excited and grateful. I am humbled to be stepping into such an iconic chair and carry on from the amazing presenters before me.

"Like I said in the video, thank you @mrdanwalker for all your help and guidance to get me to this stage, it means everything."

We already know that Alex is a big fan of plants as in her former London home she also had a large palm plant.

The footballer loves greenery in her home

One photograph, shot in her living room, offered up a look at her leather sofa, colourful accessories and oversized plant. Alex was pictured cuddling up to her dog Ella, who sadly passed away in summer 2018.

The Daily Mail has reported that Alex's new home is worth £1.5million and they captured images of the star moving her belongings into the property back in March. The collection of items being relocated included Alex's Peloton bike which she uses to keep fit at home.

