Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott is turning into one of our fashion gurus, as she always comes prepared with the best looks.

And on Wednesday, the recently announced Football Focus host stunned her fans with an incredible look that featured the most quirky shirt.

The black button-up item from April & Alex hugged the star and featured some mesmerising white puff sleeves that ran from Alex's shoulders down to her wrists.

WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she becomes new host of Football Focus

In the first of two shots showcasing the glamorous look, Alex gazed out into the heavens, while the second featured another piece of her ensemble: some form-fitting leather trousers.

The 36-year-old pulled off the look with ease, as her black hair was swept across her face to create another stunning shot.

"No angel, but she got a halo," she teased in the caption.

Fans were amazed with her incredible look, as one wrote: "Looking good sister," while a second simply posted: "Wow, wow, wow."

Many others left strings of flame emojis – and given that the look was pure fire we can't blame them.

Alex pulled the look off with ease

Alex's incredible outfit came from April & Alex. The item is called an "Edgy Shirt" and costs £375.

The stunning item can be bought in the style that Alex wore for her post, but it can also be purchased in red with black sleeves.

The star recently turned heads as she modelled a thigh-skimming shirt dress and some stunning leather boots.

Edgy Shirt, £375.00, April and Alex

Posing for an Instagram snap, Alex gazed into the distance and worked her magic in the all-leather look.

"She's got class and style, Street knowledge by the pile, Very low key on the profile," Alex playfully wrote, quoting the lyrics of No Diggity.

Last month it was confirmed that the star will replace Dan Walker on Football Focus. She will be the first permanent female host of the sports programme.

In a Twitter video, Alex said she was "excited and honoured" to be joining the show, adding: "It is not lost on me, one bit, because I know how iconic the show is and what big deal it is."

The star always has the most stunning looks

She went on to thank departing host Dan, who has been at the helm of the show for 12 years, saying that she will be "forever grateful" for the 44-year-old for the part he played in helping her land the role.

"I would like to take a moment to thank Dan Walker for yes, being an amazing host for all these years but for being the amazing human that you are, knowing that many years ago telling you that I wanted to be in a position such as this and you taking the time to help me develop, hone my skills, and get to this position."

She signed off the video: "Thank you and I will see you all in August!"

