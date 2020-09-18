What is former Strictly star Alex Scott's net worth? The star has played for Arsenal and Birmingham City

Alex Scott MBE Alex Scott has been at the centre of much media attention lately, following speculation that she was lined up to replace Sue Barker on A Question of Sport.

The 35-year-old was also a fan favourite on last year's Strictly Come Dancing, taking the ballroom by storm with professional dancer Neil Jones.

But what about the talented footballer's other ventures? And how much does Alex earn a year? We take a look at her net worth.

What is Alex Scott's net worth

Alex's net worth is estimated at being anywhere between £100,000 and £2million.

Alex's career as a footballer

Having played for both Birmingham City and Arsenal, Alex officially retired from football in 2018 at the age of 33.

For a brief spell Alex also played across the pond in the USA for the Boston Breakers, and it was speculated that the move was money-orientated, but Alex herself squashed such claims when speaking to The Guardian in 2015. She told the publication: "People assume I went for the money but it wasn’t that, it was so I could improve in a way that wasn’t possible here. Now though you can develop your game by staying in England, you don’t have to go to America or Sweden any more. I was never motivated by money. I wanted to be an FA Cup finalist, I wanted to walk up the steps at Wembley. I wanted to win the league. I still only ever want to win trophies. No matter what happens to our game, money won’t be a motivation for me."

Alex's career as a sports journalist

The retired footballer is now one of the best-known female football pundits on television, and covers both women's and men's games in the UK plus is a regular on Sky Sports and BBC Sports.

The exact amount that Alex is paid by the BBC and Sky Sports is unknown. Ex-footballer Alan Shearer is estimated to earn between £410,000 and £420,000 for his work covering the sport, however, gender pay disparity means that Alex might not make anywhere near that amount.

Alex on Strictly Come Dancing 2019

According to The Sun, Strictly's celeb contestants are reported to get a healthy sum for appearing on the hit show. Not only do they receive a sign-up fee (£25,000) for taking part, but that amount increases the further along in the show they progress. For celebs who make it to the end of October, their earnings jump to £40,000 and any contestant that makes it to the quarter-final will bag an impressive £60,000. That figure shoots to £75,000 for those that make it to the semi-finals, and the Strictly winner will bag themselves a whopping £100,000.

