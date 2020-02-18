Strictly's Alex Scott reveals she goes to therapy after reaching low point last year

Alex Scott has opened up about her own mental health in the wake of fellow Strictly Come Dancing star Caroline Flack's death. The Love Island presenter died, aged 40, on Saturday morning – and news of her death has sent shockwaves across the nation. On Monday, former professional footballer took to Twitter to urge her followers to seek help and not to "struggle in silence". Sharing a snap of a quote about being kind, which was posted on social media by Caroline, sports pundit Alex said: "Have found it hard to tweet, hearing the news about Caroline Flack the weekend. Love to all her family and friends during this time. #BeKind."

Have found it hard to tweet, hearing the news about Caroline Flack the weekend. Love to all her family and friends during this time 💔 #BeKind pic.twitter.com/6PjY5Oj7HY — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) February 17, 2020

The quote read: "In a world where you can be anything, be kind." On her own experience, Alex explained: "Last year I really struggled to cope with the online abuse/trolling I was getting. I kept quite from family/friends and tried to hide it with a smile. Feeling low/lonely I went to therapy and continue to do so and it’s the one of the best thing I have ever done."

She added: "With the news over the weekend I thought it's important for me to share that there is no shame in going to ask for help Please do not struggle in silence you're not alone." Alex's fans were quick to praise her, with one tweeting: "You're utterly brilliant at what you do! Know that there are many out there who enjoy your fantastic insights and think you're a bloody engaging listen!"

"Unfortunately Alex there are some sad and nasty people in this world," another fan wrote. "You are a beautiful lovely person and I love seeing you on TV whether it be football or anything else. Big hugs and love for you." A third message read: "Very brave of you to share your story Alex. We continue to be proud of you in everything you do. Hold your head up high and don't let these people win."

Social media is a brilliant way to connect people and create communities, but it also has a dark side. Join HELLO!'s #HelloToKindness campaign to promote positivity on social media. A kind ethos underpins everything we do at HELLO! and we urge our community to think twice before you post. Find out more about the #HelloToKindness campaign.