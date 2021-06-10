Robin Roberts shares incredible reaction to her adorable mini-me The resemblance is uncanny!

Robin Roberts has made a name for herself during her career, which has spanned over 35 years. So when the star saw her adorable mini-me, she was understandably thrilled.

Brightly, a programme within Good Morning America that focuses on heartwarming stories shared a clip of five-year-old Rosie impersonating the news anchor.

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts has the most adorable mini-me

Rosie looked just like a mini version of Robin, complete with a beautiful yellow dress and large beaded necklace.

The youngster even managed to sound like the veteran journalist as she listed some of Robin's major achievements during her career, including becoming the first black anchor woman of ESPN and World Wide of Sports.

The clip also touched upon the 60-year-old's battle with breast cancer, and the lessons that it taught her about herself.

Rosie even found time to throw in some of the star's catchphrases including: "Good morning glam fam" and "Go on with your bad self."

Unsurprisingly, the star was blown away by the adorable tribute, and she urged her fans to go watch the clip. "Have you seen my mini-me?" she asked.

Robin was thrilled with her mini-me

And GMA fans were also floored by the perfect tribute. "She is smart, talented and beautiful just like her favorite news anchor," said one, while another added: "Nailed it!"

Rosie was thrilled with Robin's shoutout to her on her Instagram Stories, and responded: "Look what I found in @robinrobertsgma story!! Im so happppppppy! I'm also on @gmabrightly page too!!!"

The youngster has impersonated many celebrities over on her Instagram page, @go_rosie_grow, including Oprah Winfrey and vice-president Kamala Harris.

Robin recently returned back to work after enjoying a holiday with her partner Amber Laign in what they described as their "happy place", Key West.

The star shared a mesmerising shot of a sailboat out on the ocean waves as she reflected on some of the highlights of the couple's vacation.

The star recently returned from a vacation with her partner

Part of the reason their trip away was so special this time was because some of the friends they made, including a woman called Carla and her husband George who would take the pair "out on their boat to witness spectacular sunsets like this one".

She also highlighted other friends from the trip: "Playing tennis with Paul on the #bayviewpark courts and meeting Dee Dee there who told me how much she looks forward to the morning message/prayer with my beloved #glamfam.

"The family from Chicago riding by the courts on their bikes who stopped to share how proud they are of their 3 daughters."

The star ended her post by writing: "Grateful to all who we crossed paths with in Key West and bless you all for helping me to recharge my battery so bright and early tomorrow morn I can say with renewed appreciation Good Morning America!"

