Robin Roberts marks new beginning with partner Amber's adorable family video The Good Morning America star and partner Amber Laign have been going out for 15 years

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign are the proud owners of rescue dog Lukas, who often features in the Good Morning America star's Instagram posts.

So it came as no surprise that the 60-year-old chose to share a sweet video taken by Amber to mark the first day of the new month.

The TV star took to Instagram to share footage of Lukas sitting in the front of a bike while riding along the road.

"Hope you're enjoying the start of a new much as much as @lil_man_lukas. Rabbit Rabbit (Video courtesy of Sweet Amber – heey)" Robin wrote alongside the clip.

Robin's GMA stars, including Sam Champion, were quick to comment on the post. Sam simply responded with a series of love heart emojis.

"Omg this is too cute," another fan wrote, while another remarked: "He is enjoying the scenery very much." A third added: "Fun times for Lukas!"

Robin Roberts' partner Amber Laign created a fun video to mark the beginning of the month

Lukas is so popular with Robin's fans that he even has his own Instagram account, featuring cute images of him in various rooms of the star's Connecticut home.

Robin's partner is thought to live in the property full time, while the TV star splits her time between Connecticut and Manhattan – where she is based during the week so that she's close to the ABC studios.

The author has an enviable apartment which is a sanctuary for her in the weekdays.

Robin and Amber with their beloved rescue dog Lukas

While it's a peaceful place to stay in the city, Robin recently joked about the one downside to living in the property.

During an episode of GMA, Robin opened up about the "perils" of living there.

Chatting to her co-stars, including weatherman Sam, the presenter said: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living room."

Robin and Amber live in Connecticut

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse."

The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting.

Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off-screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

